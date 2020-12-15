Kieffer Moore unavailable for Cardiff’s clash with Birmingham

Cardiff have been dealt a major blow, losing Kieffer Moore to injury ahead of the visit of Birmingham.

The Wales striker suffered a torn hamstring during the 2-0 defeat by Swansea on Saturday.

Moore, the Bluebirds’ top scorer with eight goals, is set to be out until well into the new year.

Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell are still sidelined and Junior Hoilett is an injury doubt.

Birmingham winger Jeremie Bela is unavailable for the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Bela suffered a thigh injury while shooting in the warm-up against Reading last week.

Zach Jeacock (ankle), George Friend (knee) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) are also out injured.

However, defender Harlee Dean returns after serving a one-match ban.