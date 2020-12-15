Leicester without Jonny Evans for Everton clash

Jonny Evans is banned for Leicester’s clash with Everton at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes’ defensive problems continue.

The defender has collected five yellow cards and will serve a one-match ban.

Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira (both groin) are also out, although Timothy Castagne’s hamstring injury is being assessed and he could return for the first time since October, while Daniel Amartey (thigh) has returned to training.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman will not be risked despite manager Carlo Ancelotti pencilling in this match for his return from a hamstring problem sustained in mid-October.

Playmaker James Rodriguez will also sit it out a second successive game with a minor knock but both he and Coleman are set to come back at the weekend.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has not played since August 2019 due to a number of serious injuries, has had his scheduled December return put back to the new year, while fellow midfielder Fabian Delph (hamstring) is still out.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Under, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Allan, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Olsen, Kenny, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Tosun, Gordon.