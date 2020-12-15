St Mirren in good shape ahead of Rangers clash

St Mirren will be at full strength as they welcome Rangers to Paisley for Wednesday night’s Betfred Cup quarter-final.

The Buddies are nine games unbeaten in all competitions and are looking to reach the semi-finals of the League Cup for the first time since Danny Lennon’s team won it back in 2013.

Current Buddies boss Jim Goodwin has some bumps and bruises from Saturday’s win at Motherwell but nothing which will affect his plans for facing Steven Gerrard’s team.

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos after accepting a two-match ban for the striker’s clash with Dundee United defender Mark Connolly.

Midfielder Ryan Jack is also set to miss out again as his recovery from a knee injury is taking longer than first hoped.

George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are suspended for the SMISA Stadium clash while Nikola Katic (knee) remains out long term.