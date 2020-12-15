Coronavirus reduces Sunderland’s options for home match against AFC Wimbledon

Sunderland are without eight first-team players for Tuesday’s home clash with AFC Wimbledon due to coronavirus.

The Black Cats announced an unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying symptoms on Sunday, with seven other members of the first-team squad having to self-isolate after coming into contact with him.

Sunderland said they looked into the possibility of postponing the Sky Bet League One clash but could not reach an agreement with the EFL.

A statement posted on the club’s website on Tuesday evening, prior to the 7pm kick-off, read: “After displaying symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday, one senior player has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and is currently observing a period of isolation.

“In line with Government advice, seven other first-team players are also self-isolating at home – two of which have displayed symptoms – after coming into close proximity with the individual that has tested positive.

“Due to the severity of the impact this has had on the team’s preparations for Tuesday’s match, the club explored the option of postponing the fixture and engaged in extensive dialogue with the EFL.

“Disappointingly, an agreement couldn’t be reached due to the lack of clarity regarding potential sanctions SAFC could face in the event that the fixture was unfulfilled.”

The PA news agency understands the EFL will listen to all appeals from clubs for matches to be postponed, but an investigation into the reasons behind that request would subsequently be required.