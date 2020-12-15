Elijah Adebayo nets Walsall winner after Oldham comeback

Walsall survived a gutsy fightback from Oldham before triumphing 3-2 at Boundary Park.

The Saddlers secured a third straight victory on a night when Oldham were thwarted by the woodwork three times.

The visitors went ahead from the penalty spot midway through the first half as Josh Gordon slotted home following Dylan Fage’s clumsy push on Wes McDonald.

Walsall continued to press and after Gordon headed inches wide, Elijah Adebayo thumped a low, angled strike against the post from 15 yards.

Oldham were then denied by the woodwork when Alfie McCalmont fired a close-range effort against the crossbar after Jack Rose had parried his initial shot.

Seconds before the interval Oldham’s Dylan Bahamboula saw a low, deflected effort come back out off the post.

Walsall went two up in the 52nd minute when goalkeeper Ian Lawlor parried Cameron Norman’s cross against Oldham skipper Carl Piergianni and the ball trickled home.

After Bobby Grant hit the crossbar, Oldham then finally struck when Fage turned home Bahamboula’s cross from six yards in the 55th minute.

Piergianni levelled when diving in to head home Bahamboula’s free-kick in the 68th minute before Adebayo converted McDonald’s cross to net Walsall’s winner five minutes later.