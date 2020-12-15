Scunthorpe snatch late win over fellow strugglers Barrow

Jordan Clarke headed home an injury-time winner as Scunthorpe snatched a 2-1 victory against managerless Barrow.

The full-back stole in at the back post to meet Abo Eisa’s curling free-kick and looped his effort over the keeper and into the far corner of the net.

The goal was probably just about what the Iron deserved, after they had dictated most of the play, without being able to carve out much in the way of chances.

Eisa had given the hosts the lead in the 13th minute, firing in after a clever piece of play out wide by John McAtee.

The struggling Bluebirds – playing for the first time since parting company with boss David Dunn at the weekend – were behind for less than three minutes as Scott Quigley pounced to nod in an equaliser when the Iron failed to fully clear a corner.

Those frantic few moments suggested a high-scoring affair might be on the cards but, despite much huffing and puffing, clear-cut openings were hard to come by.

Defender Matthew Platt blasted Barrow’s best chance over the bar two minutes into the second half, while Scunthorpe had threatened even less frequently until Clarke headed in late on.