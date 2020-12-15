Omari Patrick makes the difference as Carlisle see off Mansfield

Omari Patrick scored the only goal of the game as Carlisle kept up their winning streak with a 1-0 win over Sky Bet League Two strugglers Mansfield.

Patrick’s 39th-minute effort, chesting down Jack Armer’s cross before squeezing his strike under Marek Stech, separated the two sides at Brunton Park.

Chris Beech’s high-flying side have won their last four games and more impressively have been victorious in eight of their nine home league fixtures this season.

Nigel Clough lost only his second game since taking the Mansfield job at the beginning of November and his battlers sit three points above the relegation zone.

Visiting defender Ryan Sweeney produced a fine piece of defending to clear Joe Riley’s effort off the line in the 15th minute.

Home goalkeeper Paul Farman pulled off a super stop to tip on-loan Charlton midfielder George Lapslie’s effort over the bar, before Patrick struck six minutes before the break.

In the second half former Luton stopper Stech kept out Riley’s low effort and there was a clash between the two sides after Ollie Clarke chopped down the Cumbrians’ on-loan Rotherham man Josh Kayode on the wing.