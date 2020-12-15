Reece James bags brace as Doncaster sink Swindon

Reece James scored twice as Doncaster picked up a third straight league victory with a 2-1 win over Swindon.

Diallang Jaiyesimi grabbed a late penalty for Swindon, who rallied late on but fell to a fourth successive defeat.

It was an open start to the game and Jonny Smith missed a glorious opportunity to put Swindon ahead on the half hour when he fired over the bar from a good position.

Doncaster began to take control and Danny Amos drew a superb save from Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar with a curling effort from 25 yards before the goalkeeper got in the way of a James Coppinger effort on the stroke of half-time.

But Rovers did break the deadlock after 47 minutes. Mere seconds after Swindon saw a penalty claim turned down, Josh Sims fed a ball into the box which rolled through to James who rifled past Kovar.

Doncaster doubled their advantage after 72 minutes when James collected a long pass from Ben Whiteman and fired home.

Jaiyesimi fired in from the spot after he was fouled by Andy Butler but it was the last act of the game.