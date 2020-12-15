Rampant Rochdale produce five-star display against woeful Wigan

Rochdale dominated from start to finish at the DW Stadium as they romped to a 5-0 victory against fellow League One strugglers Wigan.

The home side, boosted by back-to-back wins, had gone into the game looking to move out of the relegation zone for the first time in a couple of months.

But from the moment Kwadwo Baah smashed home an unstoppable opening goal inside four minutes, there was only going to be one winner.

Matthew Lund doubled the advantage after 19 minutes with a ridiculously easy free header from six yards.

The only surprise was it took until just before the hour mark for Rochdale to underline their superiority with a third goal, which arrived when substitute Stephen Dooley cut in from the right-hand side before beating Jamie Jones at his near post.

Alex Newby made it 4-0 after 64 minutes from the penalty spot after Darnell Johnson was rather harshly penalised for a foul on Stephen Humphrys.

Wigan had to wait until stoppage time for their first real opportunity, with defender Tom James having a header cleared off the line by skipper Eoghan O’Connell.

But there was still time for Rochdale to cap a five-star performance with the icing on the cake, Newby firing into the far corner of the Wigan net.