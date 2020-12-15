Newport captain Josh Sheehan slots late penalty equaliser at Salford

A dramatic injury-time penalty from Newport captain Josh Sheehan prompted angry scenes at full-time as League Two leaders County rescued a 1-1 draw at Salford.

The referee pointed to the spot in the fourth minute of added time allowing Sheehan to blast a controversial equaliser against an impressive Ammies.

Defender Tom Clarke headed home his first Salford goal just before the break and it looked like it would be enough until the late drama.

Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend produced a terrific display to keep it at 1-0 and saved an Ian Henderson penalty that would have doubled the hosts’ lead.

James Wilson had already struck the upright as Salford pushed for the crucial second but Townsend’s heroics kept the visitors in the game.

Robbie Willmott volleyed against the post in a desperate finish but Newport kept going and got their reward right at the end.

The full-time whistle saw the two teams clash and the angry scenes continued down the tunnel.