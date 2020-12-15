Jack Muldoon scores Harrogate winner at high-flying Exeter

Harrogate caused a shock as they came away from free-scoring Exeter with a 2-1 win in League Two.

Exeter had scored 11 goals in their last two home games, but they toiled against a well-drilled Town side that were good value for their win.

In a game of few chances, Harrogate went in front after 31 minutes when Brendan Kiernan silenced St James Park when he somehow found himself through on goal and poked the ball past Jonny Maxted to break the deadlock.

Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw made a brilliant save to keep out Matt Jay’s header, but it was one of few chances that Exeter created.

However, the home side equalised within 15 seconds of the restart as captain Jake Taylor prodded the ball past Belshaw from Jay’s lay-off.

The expected onslaught never materialised from the Grecians as they struggled to break Harrogate down.

They were then hit on the counter in the 75th minute as Jack Muldoon held off Pierce Sweeney and curled a fine shot into the far corner, giving Maxted no chance in the Exeter goal to earn a first win in five for Harrogate.