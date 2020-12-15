Portsmouth miss the chance to go top of League One after Fleetwood draw

Portsmouth missed the chance to go top of League One after being held to a frustrating 0-0 home draw by Fleetwood.

Seven yellow cards were brandished in a feisty first half and Fleetwood defender Danny Andrew was lucky to escape being sent off after hauling down John Marquis having already been booked.

Fleetwood’s Jayson Leutwiler was the busier of the two goalkeepers, saving smartly from Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams early on.

Leutwiler also did well to palm Marcus Harness’ cross-shot behind for a corner after it took a massive deflection.

At the other end Craig MacGillivray was equal to Wes Burns’ sweetly-struck shot while Charlie Mulgrew put a free header over the crossbar from Josh Morris’ free-kick.

Pompey dominated possession in the second half but struggled to break down Fleetwood’s stubborn defence.

Fleetwood almost stole the points a minute from time when Mulgrew’s bullet header was acrobatically turned wide by goalkeeper MacGillivray.