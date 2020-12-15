Derek Adams hails Morecambe spirit after comeback win against Leyton Orient

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was full of praise for his side after they came from behind to beat in-form Leyton Orient 2-1 in a League Two clash at the Mazuma Stadium.

Second-half goals from Carlos Mendes Gomes and Sam Lavelle saw the Shrimps come back after Danny Johnson converted from close range in the 18th minute to give the O’s a deserved lead.

Adams said: “It was a great win. Orient started the game really well and passed the ball around well and got a deserved goal from a good move.

“They made us work really hard but we stayed in the game and showed great spirit to fight back.

“We started to create chances towards the end of the first half and we carried that on in the second half.

“We were a threat and we created some good chances and got the equaliser from a goalmouth scramble and then got the winner with a really well-worked goal.

“We saw tonight what a great spirit these lads have.

“We went one-nil down and were not dealing well with them for the opening period but we got it through it and I have to give the lads credit for that as we then began to exert out style on them and got on top and took an excellent three points to keep our good home form going.”

Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted he was “frustrated” after his side let their lead slip.

He said: “I would go as far as saying that was one of the most, if not the most, frustrating games I’ve been involved in since I’ve been in permanent charge.

“There have been worse performances by a long stretch but that is probably why it was so frustrating and so disappointing because I thought for the first 35 minutes we were outstanding.

“But for me that wasn’t enough. We need to be ruthless and kill a team off and you don’t don’t let it drift and let the opposition back in.

“We had conversations at half-time and discussed how they would get back into it but we felt we had a way of managing that and we didn’t follow the instruction.

“For me, not to follow on from our excellent start and then not follow up our instructions made it all the more disappointing and extremely frustrating.

“They really pressed us at the end of the first half and forced us into some errors which was good from them.

“When Newport did that to us on Saturday we managed it really well – but we didn’t do that tonight.”