Lee Novak on target as Bradford end losing run with point at Crawley

Managerless Bradford ended a run of six-successive defeats in all competitions with a spirited 1-1 League Two draw at Crawley.

Striker Lee Novak gave the Bantams an early lead but an own goal by Harry Pritchard before the break pulled Crawley level in front of 1,500 socially-distanced fans at the Broadfield Stadium.

Academy coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars are in temporary charge of Bradford following the sacking of Stuart McCall and struggling City made the ideal start by taking the lead in the 11th minute.

Striker Novak – who returned after an 11-game injury absence at Oldham last Saturday – struck from close range after goalkeeper Glenn Morris could only parry a shot from Austin Samuels.

Crawley, beaten only once at home in the league in the last year, levelled after 25 minutes when a free-kick by Sam Matthews was headed into his own net by Pritchard.

An even start to the second half saw Samuels put an angled shot just wide after being set up by Novak, and then Pritchard forced goalkeeper Morris to make a smothering save.

The Reds had a let off when Novak fired a shot over from a good position after breaking through, before substitute Nathan Ferguson headed over at the other end.

Bradford, playing a 4-2-3-1 formation, battled hard for their point as neither side could conjure up a winner.