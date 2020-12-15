Paul McCallam fires Dagenham to shock win at Torquay

National League leaders Torquay fell to a shock 1-0 home defeat to struggling Dagenham.

The Gulls almost took the lead when Kyle Cameron rattled the crossbar but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Paul McCallam’s header in the 14th minute.

Dagenham were reduced to 10 men four minutes before the break when Mitch Brundle was shown a straight red card when challenging for a header.

Torquay pushed for an equaliser with Billy Waters and Ben Whitfield going close but the 10-man Daggers held on to inflict their first home defeat of the season.