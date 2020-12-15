Jake Reeves scores only goal to help Notts County defeat Stockport

Jake Reeves’ first-half strike fired Notts County into third place in the Vanarama National League following a 1-0 win over Stockport at Meadow Lane.

John Rooney was denied by a fine save from County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe while Ruben Rodrigues saw his shot kept out by Ben Hinchcliffe at the other end.

But Reeves opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time with a fine finish after good work from Richard Brindley.

In response, Alex Reid sliced a shot wide and Richie Bennett was denied by Slocombe as Stockport slipped to just a second loss in nine games.