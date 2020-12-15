Forest Green boss Mark Cooper happy with a point after pre-match travel issues

Mark Cooper shrugged off Forest Green’s pre-match travel issues and welcomed the comeback point from a hard-fought 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw at Port Vale.

The promotion-chasing Gloucestershire side arrived only 45 minutes before kick-off and missed a planned meal after an accident on the M6 motorway.

A Chris Stokes own goal put Vale into a 34th-minute lead only for Aaron Collins to atone for two earlier misses by curling a superb 41st-minute equaliser.

Both sides had chances to win the game in the second half, though, the hosts went closest as Scott Burgess rattled the crossbar and Devante Rodney saw a follow-up effort cleared off the line.

“We had some fantastic opportunities,” insisted Cooper. “And if you don’t take them, you know it is going to be a long evening.

“You have to credit the opposition though, I thought they were very good.

“They have beaten Cheltenham and Exeter here. On their day, they are very lively and dangerous.

“We were not at our best. We could blame the fact we were stuck on the M6 and got here late, didn’t have the proper this or the proper that. But we won’t.

“You have to deal with whatever hand you are given. We will respect the point. I think it is a good point. Let’s see where that stacks up at the end of the season.

“It keeps the scoreboard ticking over. That’s six unbeaten in the league now so we are doing alright.”

Port Vale have not lost in four but assistant boss Dave Kevan said: “We are disappointed, we didn’t take more of our chances.

“We felt we had two or three good, clear-cut chances. But the encouraging sign is we are making those opportunities.

“If we continue to play in that manner and that fashion we will win more games than we lose.

“Forest Green are a good side and they are going to have spells. They are up there for a reason and in spells we saw that this evening.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game but when you feel like you are on top you do need to get yourself in front.

“It was always a concern we didn’t capitalise on the good start we had.

“We did get the goal but again we didn’t manage to get ourselves to half-time (ahead). But we are pleased with the manner of our performance.”