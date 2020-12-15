Late Ryan Delaney goal sees Bolton beat Cheltenham to return to winning ways

A stoppage-time goal from Ryan Delaney saw Bolton bounce back from two straight defeats with a 1-0 victory at high-flying Cheltenham.

Defender Delaney scored the only goal of the game in the first minute of time added on, forcing the ball over the line from close range after Lloyd Isgrove’s corner from the right was not dealt with by the home side.

Wanderers had the best chance of the first half after a misplaced header from Ben Tozer fell to Isgrove, who raced through on goal in the 14th minute, but Josh Griffiths made an excellent save.

Eoin Doyle turned sharply and fired just wide five minutes later, but the home side applied pressure both before and after half-time.

Alfie May saw a shot parried by Matt Gilks after a swift counter-attack in the 27th minute and the experienced goalkeeper saved with his feet to deny May again a minute later.

Gilks was tested again in the 56th minute, but he was equal to George Lloyd’s shot.

Bolton handled the threat of Tozer’s long throw-ins extremely well throughout to hold onto their clean sheet and Doyle saw a headed effort deflected into the arms of Griffiths before Delaney’s injury-time winner sealed an impressive result for Ian Evatt’s side.