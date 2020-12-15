Greg Halford marks his Southend debut with a goal in victory over Grimsby

Greg Halford scored on his debut as Southend secured back-to-back wins for the first time since October 2018 with a 3-1 victory against 10-man Grimsby at Roots Hall.

The rock-bottom Shrimpers, who are now just a point behind 22nd-place Barrow, opened the scoring inside the first minute, with Kyle Taylor volleying home from the edge of the box after Elvis Bwomono’s cross had been cleared into his path.

Grimsby responded well, with Ira Jackson Jr and Owen Windsor both being denied by the woodwork before the Mariners equalised just before the break with Jackson stabbing the ball home from close range.

However, Southend – who also beat Scunthorpe 1-0 on Saturday – improved after the break and regained the lead in the 57th minute with Tom Clifford firing home from Jason Demetriou’s corner.

Mark Molesley’s side sealed the win in the 75th minute with new signing Halford heading home a high cross from Clifford.

And Halford was involved again deep into stoppage time as Luke Waterfall was shown a second yellow card for a foul on the new boy.