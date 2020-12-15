Cameron Jerome earns a point for MK Dons against high-flying Peterborough

Cameron Jerome’s equaliser earned MK Dons a 1-1 draw with high-flying Peterborough as Russell Martin’s side continue to keep their heads above water in Sky Bet League One.

The Dons are now two points clear of the relegation zone, while the Posh will be frustrated they allowed a chance to move level with leaders Hull to slip through their fingers.

MK Dons began well, with Lasse Sorensen heading Scott Fraser’s cross over in the fourth minute, but they needed goalkeeper Andrew Fisher to be sharp enough to keep out Flynn Clarke’s deflected effort.

But Peterborough grew into the game and went ahead after 25 minutes when Fraser Burrows’ cross was met with a precise header into the bottom corner by the in-form Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The same combination carved out another opportunity for the Posh before the break but Clarke-Harris could not hit the target this time.

The hosts huffed and puffed in the second half and they were finally level with 13 minutes left thanks to a composed finish from Jerome, who had been put through by Fraser.