Sean Dyche says Burnley not desperate for reinforcements in January

Sean Dyche insists he has faith in his Burnley squad and is not desperate for January reinforcements.

The Clarets struggled with injuries in the early part of the season, but with players getting back to fitness they have pulled themselves out of the bottom three.

Sunday’s win at Arsenal made it eight points from five games for Dyche’s side, and the Turf Moor boss says his current squad can build on their upturn in form over the second half of the season.

“We can only hope that it’s improbable that the injuries carry on, and that would be a good start,” he said.

“I’ve always said that when everyone’s fit, regardless of not signing loads of players, we still believe in the squad and how it can compete.

“It’s the the reality of a season’s work. We got promoted the first full season I was here and we had 17 recognised first-team players and only two centre-forwards until January, so it can be done.

“Is it helpful to have a deeper squad? Yes it is, the physical demands are higher than six or seven years ago.

“We have been unfortunate with the amount of injuries and I would hope and suggest that statistically that is unlikely to continue all season, but you never know and we have to be ready for that if it does.

“So is it helpful if we can get some players in? Yes. Is it vital? Not always.

“I believe in these players, individually and collectively, and I think that is a powerful thing going into the second half of the season, regardless of whether we get players in or not.”

Burnley travel to Aston Villa on Thursday night with Dean Smith’s side having made a solid start to the campaign following last term’s brush with relegation.

Dyche added: “I don’t think they are a surprise package, I think they have changed their shape and found a tighter way of playing.

“And they have invested vast amounts of money in the last couple of seasons.

“So I wouldn’t say they are a surprise, they have a good manager and a good team.”