Striker Oli McBurnie doubtful as Sheffield United take on Manchester United

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie is a doubt for Thursday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United at Bramall Lane.

McBurnie came off early in the second half of the 3-0 loss at Southampton on Sunday having sustained a shoulder injury.

A late call is set to be made on the Scotland international, with Blades boss Chris Wilder saying it is a “touch and go” situation.

Veteran striker Edinson Cavani is set to miss a third-straight Manchester United match.

The 33-year-old has returned to training after sustaining a knock at West Ham but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not expect to have him back for the trip.

Anthony Martial is pushing to start after coming off the bench in Saturday’s goalless draw with Manchester City, while Solskjaer revealed Marcos Rojo is out until January after a calf issue flared up. Injured defender Phil Jones and back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero are not registered in the Premier League squad.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, McBurnie, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Maguire, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Telles, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Matic, Van De Beek, Lingard, James, Mata, Ighalo, Martial, Rashford.