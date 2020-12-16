Deja vu darts and Kane Williamson’s new child – Wednesday’s Sporting Social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.
Football
Chris Wilder set a journalist straight.
Nigel Adkins saluted the goalkeepers’ union.
Tottenham remembered a memorable day at Anfield…
…as did Liverpool.
Wolves offered a solution to the problem of how to celebrate when there are no fans.
Chelsea wished their former captain a happy 54th birthday.
Leicester marked midfielder Wilfred Ndidi’s 24th birthday.
Former Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, now at Vissel Kobe in Japan, is starting the road to recovery after surgery.
Ilkay Gundogan urged City to move on.
Cricket
Some happy news for New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Jack Brooks was back in the gym/bar!
Who knew?
Darts
A different costume but the same result for Peter Wright.
Karel Sedlacek is a Max and Paddy fan…
Formula One
New AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda knows he will be carrying the hopes of a nation next year.
Lewis Hamilton reflected on 2020.
Boxing
Another big fight night this weekend.
Wise words from The Hitman.
Frank Bruno did his best to spread the Christmas love.
MMA
Conor McGregor kept in top shape.
Golf
Justin Thomas is heading to Abu Dhabi.
Ian Poulter reflected on Ferrari’s Formula One campaign.
Lee on a tee.
Poults… not sure on that one.
