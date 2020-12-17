Sport in 2020 – the year in pictures

Red Devils’ delight

A Manchester United fan admires a photograph of former player Gary Neville outside Old Trafford. Neville is pictured celebrating a derby win at Manchester City in 2010. It proved to be another victorious day for United as they thrashed Norwich 4-0 thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace and goals from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (Martin Rickett/PA)

No way, Jose

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho sinks to his knees on the touchline during the Premier League defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in January. Spurs were unable to halt the Reds’ relentless march to the title as Roberto Firmino’s first-half strike stretched the visitors’ winning streak to 12 matches. The Merseyside club also made it 38 games unbeaten, a run dating back to January 3 2019 (John Walton/PA)

In a spin

Cyclists compete in the Men’s Points qualification during day two of the National Track Championships in January. British rider Rhys Britton took gold at the National Cycling Centre in Manchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Heroic Villain

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings celebrates with fans on the Villa Park pitch after reaching the Carabao Cup final. Villa, who overcame Leicester 3-2 on aggregate courtesy of Trezeguet’s 90th-minute winner, went on to lose 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Testing times

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton takes part in pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya in February. The Formula One season was due to start the following month but had to be postponed, before a revised schedule eventually began in July. The wait was worthwhile for Briton Hamilton as he ended the year with a record-equalling seventh world title (David Davies/PA Wire)

‘Gypsy King’

Tyson Fury poses on a throne during his ring walk ahead of fighting Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas. British boxer Fury produced a stunning performance of patience and power to stop the American in the seventh round and finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from a controversial draw between the fighters, the ‘Gypsy King’ floored his opponent twice before Wilder’s corner threw in the towel (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Game face

British athlete Sophie McKinna competes in the shot put during day two of the SPAR British Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. McKinna had to settle for second place at the event as her throw of 17.39m was bettered by Amelia Strickler’s personal best of 17.97m. McKinna would gain revenge later in the year, retaining her British champion status by finishing ahead of Strickler at the British Athletics Championships (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Abby days for England

England wing Abby Dow attempts to escape the attentions Ireland pair Sene Naoupu and Clair Keohane during the Women’s Six Nations. Dow was one of five English try-scorers during a resounding 27-0 success in February at Castle Park, Doncaster. England eventually went on to complete a tournament Grand Slam after finishing their fixtures in November following postponements caused by Covid-19 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Horse-some performance

Nico De Boinville celebrates following victory in the the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle aboard Shishkin on day one of the Cheltenham Festival in March. The festival, which attracted around 150,000 people, was among the final large sporting events to be held before lockdown measures were introduced (Tim Goode/PA)

Awe-inspiring action

Zara Tindall poses alongside Archie McCoy, the son of jockey AP McCoy, during the RSA Insurance Novices’ Chase on Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival. It was day to remember for six-year-old Archie as he watched the horse named after his father – Champ – ridden to victory by jockey Barry Geraghty (Jacob King/PA)

Without a paddle

British slalom canoeist Adam Burgess trains at his home in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire during lockdown. The 28-year-old has qualified to represent Great Britain at the rescheduled 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, competing in the Men’s C-1 event (David Davies/PA)

Best of a bad-minton situation

British badminton players Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis practise in the back garden of their Milton Keynes home. The couple, who won silver in the mixed doubles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, were forced to improvise in order to keep in shape during lockdown (David Davies/PA)

Emotions flare at Anfield

Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield after the club secured their first top-flight title in 30 years. Amid public health concerns, some supporters defied advice by congregating at the stadium after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea gave them an unassailable lead at the top of the table. The city’s metro mayor, Steve Rotheram, had urged Reds followers to be the “best ‘stay at home’ fans in the world” (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marching on Together

Jack Harrison celebrates among the cardboard cutouts of fans at Elland Rpad after wrapping up victory over Fulham. Harrison completed the scoring in a convincing 3-0 success as Marcelo Bielsa’s men edged closer to securing promotion to the Premier League. Their overdue return to the top flight after 16 years away was confirmed just under three weeks later (Martin Rickett/PA)

Worst support we’ve ever seen?

Cardboard cutouts of Leeds fans fill the empty stands at Elland Road. With supporters unable to attend matches due to coronavirus restrictions, the scene became a common one across the country as clubs attempted to keep fans involved and cover vast swathes of vacant seats. The restrictions resulted in followers of the West Yorkshire side missing their team’s long-awaited return to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Zooming in

A giant pitchside screen shows Manchester City fans watching on as Raheem Sterling wins a penalty from Liverpool defender Joe Gomez. Premier League matches were played behind closed doors following the league’s resumption in June. After Liverpool secured the title a week earlier, outgoing champions City gained a modicum of revenge with a thumping 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Chasing shadows

Huddersfield players Jonathan Hogg and Chris Willock battle for the ball with Luton’s Luke Berry during a Sky Bet Championship match in July. The Hatters shaded their West Yorkshire hosts, securing a 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium courtesy of second-half goals from Sonny Bradley and Elliot Lee (Mike Egerton/PA)

Horseplay halts play

A pony brings play to a halt after wandering on to the field at Lyndhurst and Ashurst Cricket Club in the New Forest. The temporary delay caused by the wild animal came as club cricket matches returned during a summer of disruption caused by Covid-19 . Preparation for the friendly match against Sway at Boltons Bench, near Lyndhurst included players removing droppings from the pitch (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Making a splash

Children play in the River Tillingbourne on the weekend recreational cricket was allowed to resume. The waterway forms a natural boundary at Abinger Cricket Club in Surrey. Worplesdon and Burpham were the visitors on a sunny day in July (John Walton/PA)

Catch of the day

England’s Ollie Pope takes the winning catch to dismiss West Indies batsman Kemar Roach during day five of the Second Test at Old Trafford. Pope’s outstanding short-leg grab off the bowling of Dom Bess came after Ben Stokes’ brilliance – a first-innings knock of 176 followed by 78 not out – put the hosts on course for victory. England went on to win the series 2-1 (Michael Steele/PA)

On Klopp of the world

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy. The Reds endured a lengthy wait to secure their first top-flight title in 30 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Jurgen Klopp’s runaway champions were 25 points clear of Manchester City when play was halted in March and finally guaranteed top spot just eight days after football resumed (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Amusing end to Pierre-fect day

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang prompts smiles from his Arsenal team-mates after dropping the FA Cup following victory over Chelsea in August’s behind-closed-doors final. Gunners captain Aubameyang scored both of his side’s goals in a 2-1 comeback win over Frank Lampard’s Blues at Wembley before making more headlines courtesy of his blunder (Adam Davy/PA)

Phoenix rises

Birds fly across Beverley Racecourse in East Yorkshire. Phoenix Approach, ridden by jockey David Allan, left, went on to win the Pure Broadband Handicap race in August (Tim Goode/PA)

Plane sailing

An aeroplane flies past the pitch during Hounslow United’s FA Cup qualifying clash with Banstead Athletic. The match – which ended in an emphatic 6-1 success for Hounslow – was played at Bedfont Sports Club, which is adjacent to Heathrow Airport (John Walton/PA)

Up for the fight

St Helens’ Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook is tackled by Huddersfield Giants’ Oliver Russell at Headingley in September. Saints went on to retain the Super League title after Jack Welsby scored a last-gasp try in a remarkable 8-4 Grand Final win over arch rivals Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Red sky at night

Stunning skies light up Worcester’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Bristol in early September. The Bears ran out 36-13 winners at Sixways Stadium but, after finishing the prolonged season in third place, were defeated by Wasps in the play-off semi-finals (David Davies/PA)

Sandy Park silhouette

Players from Exeter and London Irish contest a line-out at Sandy Park in September. The Chiefs suffered a surprise 22-19 defeat but recovered to defeat Wasps in the Premiership Grand Final and clinch a second title in four seasons (David Davies/PA)

Royal approval

London Marathon competitors make their way past cardboard cutouts of Prince William and the Queen. Coronavirus restrictions meant spectators were forbidden from attending the race, which was moved from April until October and involved a modified route of laps around St James’s Park. Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata won the men’s event, while Kenyan Brigid Kosgei claimed glory in the women’s race (John Sibley/PA)

Emotional applause

Players from England and Wales take part in a minute’s applause in memory of footballers and fans who died this year ahead of an international friendly at Wembley in October. World Cup winners Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton, Nobby Stiles, Diego Maradona and Paolo Rossi are among the ex-footballers to have died during 2020. England won the match 3-0 thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings (Carl Recine/PA)

Champions of Europe

Exeter celebrate being crowned kings of European club rugby for the first time after a thrilling 31-27 Heineken Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92. The Chiefs conquered Europe in only their 10th season as a top-flight team, ultimately flooring the French heavyweights at Ashton Gate in Bristol through a combination of irresistible forward power and ruthless finishing (David Davies/PA)

Remarkable Rashford

Marcus Rashford made a difference on and off the pitch during a challenging 2020. The Manchester United forward, pictured on the day he hit a Champions League hat-trick against RB Leipzig, received widespread praise for his free school meals campaign. The 22-year-old’s extraordinary efforts also led to him being made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list (Nick Potts/PA)

City slickers

Manchester City captain Steph Houghton lifts the Women’s FA Cup for the third time in four seasons. City retained the cup following a 3-1 extra-time victory over Everton in November’s behind-closed-doors clash at Wembley. Goals from Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie earned victory after Everton’s Valerie Gauvin cancelled out a first-half header from Sam Mewis to force the additional period (Adam Davy/PA)

Why the long hose?

A horse is hosed down at Warwick Racecourse in early November. The racing calendar suffered disruption during an unprecedented year for sport (David Davies/PA)

Twenty-twenty vision

Portugal internationals Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota set aside the increasing rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool to embrace following November’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. As football prepares to turn its back on an unprecedented year, the Merseyside club are seeking to win successive top-flight titles for the first time since 1984 after breaking CIty’s stranglehold on the Premier League during a testing 2020 for clubs across the world (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Jude riding high

England debutant Jude Bellingham and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick battle for the ball during November’s international friendly at Wembley. Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham became the the third youngest player to represent England after coming on as a second-half substitute at the age of 17 years and 137 days. Goals from Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Gareth Southgate’s men a 3-0 win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Invincible England

England wing Jonathan Joseph breaks away from the Georgia defence during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham. A hat-trick of tries from Jamie George helped Eddie Jones’ hosts cruise to a 40-0 win in November. England, crowned Six Nations champions at the end of October, went on to clinch more silverware by winning the inaugural tournament, which was arranged to fill the void left by the cancellation of traditional autumn internationals against teams from the southern hemisphere (David Davies/PA)

Heroic Hamilton

British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates among ticker tape after making history by winning a dramatic Turkish Grand Prix to be crowned champion of the world for a record-equalling seventh time. The 35-year-old delivered arguably his finest display of the season to claim his 10th win from 14 races and match Michael Schumacher’s all-time title haul with three rounds to spare. Hamilton was running in fifth for much of an eventful race but used all of his experience to make his intermediate tyres last for 50 of the 58 laps and take the chequered flag a staggering 31.6 seconds clear of Sergio Perez (PA)

Hair-raising challenge

Brighton’s Felicity Gibbons, left, and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham compete for a header during a Women’s Super League match in November. Rianna Jarrett’s second-half finish earned a 1-0 away win for Albion at Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Novak-cine available

World number one Novak Djokovic sports a face mask following victory over Diego Schwartzman at the ATP Finals in London. The 17-time Grand Slam champion apologised earlier in the year after becoming the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki each revealed they had coronavirus after playing at Djokovic’s Adria Tour competition in Serbia and Croatia, with the 33-year-old later conceding it had been “too soon” to stage the tournament (John Walton/PA)

End of an era

Alexander Zverev serves during day two of the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena. The German suffered defeat to eventual winner Daniil Medvedev during the group stage of the season-ending event. Having been hosted in London since 2009, the tournament will move to Turin in Italy from next year (John Walton/PA)

Not this Thiem

Dominic Thiem serves during the deciding match of the ATP Finals against Daniil Medvedev. The Austrian took the opening set but ended as runner-up after his Russian opponent battled back to win 4–6 7–6 (2) 6–4 (John Walton/PA)

