Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paul Pogba could be heading back to Turin in January. The Express cites Italian journalist Carlo Garganese as saying Juventus have opened talks with the 27-year-old’s manager. The Serie A side sold the midfielder to Manchester United but the France international apparently wants to return to his former club.

Old Trafford bosses will hold off making a decision on the future of Brandon Williams until January. The Manchester Evening News says the left-back, 20, could be sent out on loan to Newcastle or Southampton.

Another player who could be on the move when the transfer window opens is Porto’s Fabio Vieira. Portgugal’s Record is quoted by the Mail as reporting Arsenal are considering opening talks with the 20-year-old midfielder, who can play on the right or through the centre. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is under pressure to deliver something, with the Gunners sitting 15th in the Premier League.

The Express says Liverpool are interested in Lille’s Renato Sanches as a possible replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum. The Reds do not want to offer the Dutchman a four-year contract when his current deal expires at the end of the season. The paper cites French outlet Le10 Sport as saying 23-year-old Sanches is fancied as a midfield option by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Neymar: The Brazil forward, 28, insists he is not going to leave Paris St Germain for Barcelona, the Express reports.



Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori is fancied for a move across the Channel (Adam Davy/PA)

Fikayo Tomori: The 22-year-old Chelsea and England defender is likely to join Rennes on loan until season’s end, according talkSPORT.