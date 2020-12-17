Glen Rea suspended as Luton face Bournemouth

Luton will be forced into a change when Bournemouth visit on Saturday with centre-back Glen Rea banned for one-match.

The defender received his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 loss at Middlesbrough and will sit out this weekend.

Boss Nathan Jones was boosted by the return of forward Danny Hylton in midweek, but is still without Eunan O’Kane, who continues to work his way back from a nightmare two years following a double broken leg.

Goalkeeper Simon Sluga (shoulder) and James Bree (groin) will be assessed before the clash at Kenilworth Road, which will be played behind closed doors after Bedfordshire was moved into tier three this week.

Bournemouth’s injury situation is beginning to improve with Joshua King used off the bench in the 1-0 win over Wycombe on Tuesday.

He returned after a back issue while David Brooks was able to shake off stomach cramps to start in midweek.

Chris Mepham (calf) and Arnaut Danjuma (hamstring) were absent but are working their way back to full fitness for manager Jason Tindall.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is yet to make his debut for the club and an ankle injury has him sidelined for the foreseeable future.