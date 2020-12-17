Dundee United assistant Stephen Frail still not back in training due to Covid-19

Dundee United’s squad has been given the Covid-19 all-clear – but Micky Mellon admits assistant boss Stephen Frail is still struggling to shake off the effects of the virus.

Boss Mellon re-emerged from self-isolation ahead of last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Rangers, while he welcomed the last few remaining quarantined members of his first-team squad back to training this week after the club’s coronavirus outbreak.

But while the players have all been given a clean bill of health, Mellon said his number two is taking longer to recover.

He said: “Stevie is still not back in training yet but he’s hoping he will be able to come up and show his face on Friday.

“He might also be able to come to the game on Saturday but he still doesn’t feel at all well.

“He just wants to start getting out and about a little bit and hopefully we’ll see some rapid improvement in him – but he has been very poorly.

“All the players are back in training now from the last few days. We’re glad to have a healthy group. We were all negative again on Thursday’s tests, so that’s great.

“Hopefully Stephen will be back soon and we can keep it that way for as long as possible.”