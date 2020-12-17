Matty Lund banned for Rochdale

Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund serves a one-match suspension for the visit of Gillingham.

The 30-year-old has accumulated five cautions and has subsequently been banned.

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan is expected to be fit despite being forced off in the first half of the midweek victory over Wigan.

Striker Jake Beesley, who has not played since sustaining a head injury against Plymouth earlier this month, continues to be absent while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is still recovering from a broken finger.

Gillingham’s joint leading scorer Dominic Samuel is set to be out for at least a month after sustaining a hamstring injury in midweek.

Midfielder Jordan Graham has suffered a setback in his return from a similar problem and will be sidelined until after Christmas.

Manager Steve Evans said he was “down to the bare bones”, with Trae Coyle missing for several weeks with a groin injury.

Fellow midfielder Jacob Mellis played the opening 45 minutes of Tuesday’s defeat to Accrington after making his comeback from knee surgery and may not be risked from the start again.