No new injury issues for Darrell Clarke ahead of Walsall’s clash with Port Vale

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke has no new injury issues to worry about as his side prepare to face Port Vale in League Two on Saturday.

The Saddlers are unbeaten in five games and currently sit 11th in the table.

The squad is boosted by Josh Gordon’s return to full fitness.

The striker had a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season but made his return to the starting line-up and scored in Tuesday’s win over Oldham.

Port Vale manager John Askey still has concerns over the fitness of three of his attacking players.

Mark Cullen suffered a knee injury when the club defeated Wolves under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy on December 8 and has yet to return to action.

Cristian Montano picked up a thigh issue while warming up for the same game and is also in the process of regaining fitness.

David Worrall is struggling with a calf injury, having left the pitch during the Colchester clash on December 12, and is another doubt.