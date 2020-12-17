Where can supporters still attend live sports events from Saturday?

The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, reducing the number of outdoor sports venues which can admit up to 2,000 spectators from Saturday.
The vast majority of venues are in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans, with Hereford racecourse among the exclusive few able to have up to 4,000 in tier one.
Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans, or have just been given permission to.
Premier League
Brighton
Everton
Liverpool
Southampton
Championship
Bournemouth
Bristol City (moved down from tier three on Thursday)
Norwich
League One
Bristol Rovers (moved down from tier three on Thursday)
Crewe
Gillingham
Ipswich
Northampton
Oxford
Plymouth
Shrewsbury
Swindon
League Two
Barrow
Cambridge
Carlisle
Cheltenham
Crawley
Exeter
Forest Green
Harrogate
Tranmere
Women’s Super League
Brighton
Bristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)
Everton
Gallagher Premiership rugby
Bath
Bristol (moved down from tier three on Thursday)
Exeter
Gloucester
Northampton
Worcester
Horse Racing
Carlisle
Cartmel
Catterick
Cheltenham
Exeter
Fakenham
Fontwell
Haydock
Hereford (tier one)
Huntingdon
Ludlow
Newton Abbot
Plumpton
Taunton
Wincanton
