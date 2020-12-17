Tom Ince set to retain place for Stoke for visit of Blackburn

Stoke winger Tom Ince could keep his place for the visit of Blackburn as manager Michael O’Neill looks to find a solution to their attacking issues.

In the absence of Tyrese Campbell, who is expected to be out for the season with a knee injury, the Potters have not scored in their last two matches.

O’Neill continues to be cautious with Jon Obi-Mikel, who returned to training this week after a calf problem, but the midfielder is close to a return.

Defender Tommy Smith, who has missed the last two matches with a groin problem, has to be assessed.

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton is still 10 days away from being fit after a knee injury which has kept him out for four matches.

Defender Derrick Williams has had a recurrence of a thigh injury and is set to be out for a couple of months.

Bradley Dack, who has not played for almost a year because of a serious knee injury, will play for the under-23s on Monday as he eases himself back from a hamstring problem.

Fellow midfielder Jacob Davenport could return after missing the midweek win over Rotherham with illness.