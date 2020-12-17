Swansea manager Steve Cooper likely to freshen things up against Barnsley

Swansea manager Steve Cooper is set to make changes for the visit of Barnsley after a disappointing defeat in midweek.

The Swans failed to register a single shot on target against Derby and that could put some pressure on striker Jamal Lowe who has just two goals – in the same game against rivals Cardiff – in the last 12 matches.

There could also be a change in midfield where Yan Dhanda and Kasey Palmer, both half-time substitutes on Wednesday, could come in.

Defender Ben Cabango could also return while the on-loan Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has stepped up his recovery from a fractured foot.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles serves a one-match suspension after his fifth booking of the season.

Clarke Oduor is likely to replace him in the starting line-up.

Aapo Halme will be out until the new year after sustaining a toe injury in last weekend’s win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow defender Jordan Williams, who has played once since the end of October, is back in training after a hamstring injury.