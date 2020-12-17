Joe Widdowson back for Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient will have defender Joe Widdowson available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Crawley.

Left-back Widdowson sat out the midweek defeat at Morecambe after collecting a fifth caution.

Veteran midfielder Jobi McAnuff is pressing for a recall having come off the bench on Tuesday night, but O’s boss Ross Embleton is mindful to carefully manage the 39-year-old’s workload.

Defender Myles Judd continues his recovery from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since early October.

Crawley will again check on defender Josh Doherty ahead of the trip to east London.

Doherty (hamstring) missed the midweek 1-1 draw against Bradford, so continues to be assessed.

Reality TV star Mark Wright re-joined the club on a non-contract basis earlier this week, but the 33-year-old defender might need more time to build up his match fitness.

Midfielder Jake Hesketh, on loan from Southampton, continues to step up his own recovery, along with goalkeeper Tom McGill (concussion) and George Francomb (arm).