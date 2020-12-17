Big Sam’s first day and Thiago returns to training – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.

Football

Big Sam’s work has started at West Brom.

First day on the job 📸 pic.twitter.com/CIE3RzM8tM — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 17, 2020

Leipzig got their man.

Thiago Alcantara continued his comeback from injury.

Good afternoon, @Thiago6 👋 pic.twitter.com/zvjLZWxkOe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2020 kirkby 👐 @LFC pic.twitter.com/kzUU4bec6Q — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) December 17, 2020

Leeds’ Pablo Hernandez returned in style.

83’ Pablo enters the game85’ Assists Alioski88’ Assists Harrison 🔥 El Mago is back! pic.twitter.com/fmrwVfee45 — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 17, 2020

Jack Harrison looked ahead to Leeds’ clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Richarlison looked back on ending his goal drought last night.

The day after Newcastle were beaten 5-2 at Leeds, former midfielder Rob Lee turned the clock back.

Going through a few old photos today…… not a bad lot this !!! 🤔😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/axaQiVYP5z — Rob Lee (@7RobLee) December 17, 2020

While Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke recalled a night of mixed emotions.

My celebration or working out how to jump without using my arms? 🤷🏾‍♂️ Glad to contribute to a hard fought point with a goal last night @CPFC pic.twitter.com/PZlrxBZDK2 — Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) December 17, 2020

Romelu Lukaku reminded us he’s come a long way.

Formula One

McLaren team-mates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz swapped helmets before the latter’s switch to Ferrari.

Williams announced the appointment of new chief executive officer Jost Capito.

"He's going to be a great asset to the team." Welcoming our soon-to-be CEO, Jost Capito.#WeAreWilliams 💙 pic.twitter.com/igPCFFkDlj — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 17, 2020

Ferrari bade farewell to Aston Martin-bound Sebastian Vettel.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn was in fine voice.

Tyson Fury rubbed shoulders with presenter Maya Jama on the Jonathan Ross Show.

AJ took his car for a spin.

Cricket

Darren Gough was loving it on the course in Dubai.

Darts

What a debut!

Ally Pally has a new favourite in Edward Foulkes! The Japanese star has stolen the show on Day Three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0IKuDCrpbf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

And what an interview!

𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗛𝗔𝗦 𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠? Edward Foulkes has the literal answers in a brilliant interview 🤣 A new fan's favourite has emerged at Ally Pally! pic.twitter.com/VKzUgXtKKh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2020

Fallon Sherrock went back 365 days.