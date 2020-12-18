Celtic’s route to the Scottish Cup final

The road to Hampden has been unprecedentedly long for William Hill Scottish Cup finalists Hearts and Celtic.

More than 16 months after the competition kicked off, and almost 12 months after the finalists began their campaign, the delayed showpiece will take place at Hampden on Sunday.

Here the PA news agency looks at how Celtic reached the final.

Fourth round: Partick Thistle 1-2 Celtic (January 18)

Leigh Griffiths netted his first goal in five months to send Celtic on their way. Callum McGregor also scored before Stuart Bannigan converted a disputed late penalty in the final seconds. It was Celtic’s first match since losing to Rangers in another Glasgow derby and kicked off an 11-game winning domestic run. Manager Neil Lennon said: “They looked fresh, there was a lot of good movement, the first goal was a great goal and I was delighted for Griff to get that.”

Fifth round: Clyde 0-3 Celtic (February 9)

⏰ #UNIQUEANGLE ⏰ Watch the #CLYCEL goals from our alternative angle as the Bhoys progressed to the Last 8 of the #ScottishCup! pic.twitter.com/Wh1jcQgZvS — Celtic TV (@CelticTV) February 10, 2020

Goals from Olivier Ntcham, Scott Brown and Vakoun Bayo ensured there would be no repeat of Celtic’s 2006 exit at Broadwood. Celtic handed Patryk Klimala a first start and assistant boss John Kennedy said: “We made six changes and again we put on a convincing performance. But that’s what it’s all about. We need to utilise the squad.”

Quarter-final: St Johnstone 0-1 Celtic (March 1)

Christopher Jullien watches on as Ryan Christie’s free-kick finds the net (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ryan Christie whipped home an 81st-minute free-kick to continue Celtic’s winning run in domestic cups as Lennon’s side bounced back from their Europa League exit at the hands of FC Copenhagen. Lennon said: “That’s 34 undefeated and that’s amazing. It can go at any time so they want to keep it running as long as they can and they are coming up against all sorts of opposition and they’re dealing with it.”

Semi-final: Celtic 2-0 Aberdeen (November 1)

It was quite a goal from Ryan Christie to give Celtic the lead at Hampden yesterday. Here's his strike from every angle we have. Enjoy, @CelticFC fans!#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/B0shvlkGU5 — William Hill Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) November 2, 2020

Exactly eight months after the draw, Celtic saw off Aberdeen at an empty Hampden. First-half goals from Christie and Mohamed Elyounoussi earned the holders a first victory in five matches. Lennon said afterwards: “I’m not saying everything is going to be plain sailing from here on in but we’re starting to show real form again.”