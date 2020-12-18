Colchester likely to recall Jevani Brown for visit of Morecambe

Colchester will continue to rotate for the visit of Morecambe.

U’s boss Steve Ball left top scorer Jevani Brown and midfielder Noah Chilvers on the bench for the 2-1 defeat at Cambridge in midweek and they look certain to come back in.

Tom Lapslie remains absent with a hamstring issue and young midfielder Diaz Wright has also suffered a setback with his knee injury.

Ball said: “It’s difficult to change positions everywhere on the pitch but I’ve got to keep it fresh. I’ve got to keep doing that – every other team does it and we have to do it as well.”

Morecambe expect to be unchanged for the trip to Essex.

The Shrimps picked up no fresh injuries in Tuesday’s win over Leyton Orient, meaning boss Derek Adams has options.

Jordan Slew is not one of them as he serves the final match of his four-game ban, while Freddie Price is troubled by an ankle issue.

Adams’ men have won three of their last four games to move up into the play-off picture.