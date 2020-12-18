Harrogate waiting on Josh Falkingham and Brendan Kiernan

Harrogate have concerns over Josh Falkingham and Brendan Kiernan for the visit of Salford.

Falkingham came off during the second half of the 2-1 win at Exeter on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and is a doubt.

Kiernan scored his side’s opening goal at St James Park but came off with an ankle injury, though boss Simon Weaver predicts he will be fit.

Dan Jones, Jack Emmett and Will Smith again remain on the sidelines.

Salford could pick from the same squad in Yorkshire.

Richie Wellens’ side drew 1-1 with Newport on Tuesday and look to have come through unscathed.

James Wilson will be hoping for another start, having lasted 75 minutes on his first start following a five-week absence.

Richie Towell is sidelined, though, as he recovers from a broken leg.