Birmingham defender George Friend set to miss reunion with Middlesbrough

Birmingham defender George Friend is unlikely to be available for the the Sky Bet Championship visit of his former club Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Friend played 299 games for Boro in eight seasons before moving to the midlands on a free transfer in August. But the 33-year-old has missed Blues’ last three matches with a knee injury and seems set to be absent again.

Two more ex-Boro players in Adam Clayton and Lukas Jutkiewicz could face their former employers while Danish left-back Kristian Pedersen is available again after serving a one-match ban.

It is unlikely that Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh) will return from injury.

Sam Morsy will be available for Middlesbrough despite his sending off in the 1-0 victory over Luton in midweek.

The Egyptian was given his marching orders midway through the second half at the Riverside, but Boro have been successful in their appeal, meaning his one-match suspension has been rescinded.

Defender Nathan Wood is available again, having had to isolate after his girlfriend tested positive for coronavirus, but Jonny Howson’s hamstring strain is likely to preclude his involvement again.

Long-term absentees Ashley Fletcher, Marcus Browne and Grant Hall remain sidelined.