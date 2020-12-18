Forest Green striker Jamille Matt wins fitness battle to face Carlisle

Striker Jamille Matt will be fit to lead the Forest Green line in Saturday’s League Two clash with Carlisle.

The Jamaica-born forward hobbled out of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Port Vale with a thigh issue, but has shaken off that problem in time to feature this weekend.

Carl Winchester will face a late fitness test, having returned to training in midweek.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor is expected to be fit as well, in another boost for Saturday’s hosts.

Carlisle must do without Danny Devine and George Tanner for an extended spell.

Both midfielder Devine and full-back Tanner suffered injuries in the 4-0 win over Stevenage on Saturday, but the extent of their issues has only recently come to light.

Devine has a knee complaint, while Tanner took a heavy fall off the pitch against Stevenage.

Omari Patrick should continue up front having netted the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Mansfield.