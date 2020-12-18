Ben Hamer and Danny Ward set to miss out for Huddersfield again

Huddersfield are once again expected to be without goalkeeper Ben Hamer and forward Danny Ward for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Both players were substituted in last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing at Bournemouth and were absent in the goalless draw at Coventry in midweek, Hamer with a groin issue and Ward with a hamstring injury.

Jonathan Hogg played the full 90 minutes against Coventry in his first game since recovering from a hip injury, so Terriers head coach Carlos Corberan may decide to shuffle his pack and give the midfielder a rest.

Midfielders Alex Pritchard and Adama Diakhaby are pushing for starting roles but Josh Koroma (hamstring), Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Tommy Elphick (knee) remain out.

Watford have been dealt a blow with the news Domingos Quina will be out for up to two months because of a hamstring injury.

The Portuguese midfielder suffered the injury in the 1-0 win against Birmingham last weekend and is now set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks. Etienne Capoue is pushing for a starting role.

Striker Joao Pedro faces a late fitness test to determine his involvement while left-back Adam Masina is fit again after a long-term injury and could make his first appearance this season from the bench.

Defender Craig Cathcart (hamstring) and forward Isaac Success (Achilles) will both miss out while a couple of unnamed players who have contracted coronavirus recently will once again be sidelined.