Luke Waterfall suspended for Grimsby’s clash with Scunthorpe

Grimsby will be without Luke Waterfall for the Lincolnshire derby against Scunthorpe this weekend.

The defender collected a second yellow card in added time in the 3-1 defeat at Southend in midweek and will serve a one-match suspension.

Danny Rose limped out of that game midway through the first half and Mariners boss Ian Holloway admitted he is not expecting the midfielder to be in his starting line-up on Saturday afternoon.

Midfielder George Williams and striker James Hanson have both tested negative for coronavirus – although the latter is struggling with a hamstring injury – while Sean Scannell, Max Wright and Matt Green remain out.

Defender Mason O’Malley and midfielder Jake Taylor are available for Scunthorpe again after missing the 2-1 win over Barrow in midweek.

O’Malley was rested while Taylor had a sore Achilles but the pair are back in contention for the trip to Blundell Park.

Harrison McGahey is expected to be sidelined until the new year with a hamstring injury while fellow defender Junior Brown is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a thigh issue, but is not yet ready for a return.

Kevin Van Veen (hamstring), Frank Vincent (thigh), Harry Jessop (shoulder) and Fin Shrimpton (ankle) will all miss out.