Billy Clarke among those Bradford will assess ahead of Cambridge’s visit

Bradford will make late checks on Billy Clarke, Gareth Evans and Kurtis Guthrie ahead of the visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two.

The trio have been absent through injury in recent weeks but are edging closer to their respective returns.

Caretaker managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars, who are in charge of the Bantams following the departure of Stuart McCall, are likely to stick with the same side which drew 1-1 at Crawley in midweek.

Midfielder Callum Cooke has recovered from the dead leg he suffered towards the end of Tuesday’s game and is expected to feature.

Cambridge duo Harrison Dunk and Wes Hoolahan are in contention to return at Valley Parade.

Dunk missed the midweek win over Colchester due to an ankle problem, while former Republic of Ireland midfielder Hoolahan was rested for that game.

Paul Mullin, who claimed both goals in the 2-1 success over the U’s, will have a fitness test after sustaining an ankle knock, while Idris El Mizouni will also be assessed.

Hiram Boateng and Liam O’Neil remain long-term absentees.