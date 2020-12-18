Ipswich, Burton, Crawley and Bradford charged by FA over player conduct

The Football Association has charged four clubs for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during midweek EFL matches.

Ipswich and Burton have been accused of breaching FA Rule E20 towards the end of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One clash at Portman Road.

The FA said in a statement: “It is alleged that Ipswich Town FC failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game.

“It is also alleged that Burton Albion FC failed to ensure that its players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 92nd minute of the game. Both clubs have until Tuesday 22 December 2020 to provide their responses.”

Crawley and Bradford have been given the same date to respond to charges for an alleged E20 breach in their League Two encounter on Tuesday.

The FA said: “Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute of the fixture.”