Paul Warne has unchanged squad to pick from as Rotherham prepare to host Derby

Rotherham boss Paul Warne will pick from an unchanged squad for the vital clash with Derby.

The Millers came through Wednesday’s late defeat at Blackburn unscathed but Warne could be tempted to shuffle his pack anyway.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Kieran Sadlier and Joe Mattock (both ankle) are out until 2021.

Trevor Clarke is unlikely to be fit as he nurses a sore back.

Wayne Rooney has the same squad to choose from as Derby try to make it seven games unbeaten.

The Rams picked up no fresh injuries as they beat Swansea 2-0 on Wednesday.

Tom Lawrence, who spent time on loan at Rotherham earlier in his career, is still struggling with an ankle injury and will be assessed before kick-off.

Jordon Ibe will not be involved and will build his match fitness up with the under-23s on Monday.