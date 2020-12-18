No issues for Ralph Hasenhuttl ahead of Manchester City clash

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of Manchester City’s visit on Saturday.

Winger Nathan Redmond came off the bench during the second half of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Arsenal and is pressing for a recall.

Defender Mohammed Salisu was again an unused substitute as the Ghanaian centre-back closes in on a belated debut following a summer switch from Real Valladolid.

Pep Guardiola is unsure to what extent striker Sergio Aguero can be involved for City after he suffered a fresh setback this week.

The Argentinian, recently over a knee problem, returned from illness to feature as a substitute in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom but subsequently missed training on Thursday with an undisclosed issue before returning on Friday.

Guardiola otherwise has no fresh problems, though Eric Garcia and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to miss out again.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Ings, Adams, Walcott, Forster, Stephens, Salisu, Redmond, Djenepo, Diallo, N’Lundulu.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Jesus.