Kyle Magennis confident Hibernian can win the Betfred Cup

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis is comfortable with their Betfred Cup favourites tag – and feels they should also be aiming for title glory.

Magennis helped Hibs beat Alloa to reach the last four on Tuesday before his former club St Mirren stunned Rangers 24 hours later.

Hibs will take on St Johnstone in the semi-finals with St Mirren facing Livi in one of the most open latter stages of a cup in years.

But Magennis claims the title race is not a closed door with Hibs looking to go second in the Scottish Premiership when they host Dundee United on Saturday.

They are 15 points behind Rangers and Magennis feels St Mirren’s victory should give them hope.

When asked about the prospect of cup silverware, Magennis said: “All the boys are in good spirits, we are always confident that we can go into every game and win it, so why not?

“Why not win the semi-final and go into the final and win that?

“I’m sure the four teams that are left in the tournament are going to be confident now that Rangers are out, but people will be looking at us as the favourites and we are confident about that.”

The 22-year-old added: “We are obviously in such good form and we have big games coming up. We can go back second if we win on Saturday and I think we’re in good form and capable of doing that.

“I’m quite confident we can take the three points, we have been in good form, and we really need the three points to keep pushing.

“I know people are looking at third and fourth place but I think we are capable of keeping winning games and you never know what can happen, maybe we can nick second place or first place.

“We are a few points off them now but you never know what can happen. You see St Mirren beating Rangers there, the Old Firm are capable of dropping points.

“We just need to go into every game looking as if we can take the three points and see what happens from there.”

Magennis, who re-joined his former St Mirren boss Jack Ross in October, added: “The gaffer is always confident and that breeds into the boys.

“We are always confident that we are a good team and we have shown this season we have taken points against Celtic and Rangers, so we feel we are capable of going into every game and getting points.”