St Mirren at full strength as they seek to build on Rangers upset

St Mirren will be at full strength as Jim Goodwin’s men look to follow up Wednesday’s shock win over Rangers with another good result at home to St Johnstone.

The Buddies became the first team in 28 attempts to down Steven Gerrard’s side this term when they dumped the Light Blues out of the Betfred Cup.

Boss Goodwin has a few bumps and bruises to monitor but nothing that will prevent his Saints stars from facing their Perth namesakes.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will assess his squad after their midweek cup win.

The Perth side took extra-time and penalties to overcome Dunfermline on Tuesday.

Attacker Michael O’Halloran missed the last two games for Saints with a hip injury.