Nicke Kabamba looking forward to when Kilmarnock fans can return to games

Kilmarnock striker Nicke Kabamba admits hearing his England-based former team-mates wax lyrical about the return of fans has exacerbated his frustration at playing behind closed doors.

Killie will host Aberdeen at an empty Rugby Park on Sunday with no sign of restrictions being relaxed in most parts of Scotland.

Highland clubs such as Ross County have welcomed small crowds of 300 supporters in recent weeks but the majority of Scottish Premiership clubs would need to drop two levels of Covid-19 restrictions to be able to host any fans, a development which appears some way off.

Former Portsmouth and Hartlepool striker Kabamba said: “It’s frustrating because a few of my friends and players I played with in the past are down south and they have just got a few fans in and they are saying it’s amazing.

“As soon as just a few fans come in it changes the atmosphere and just brings back some normality

“Hopefully it starts happening here because we want fans as much as fans want to come into the grounds.

“It’s always good to have that 12th man on a matchday and have the fans behind you.”