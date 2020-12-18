David Martindale gets his wish as Hampden confirmed as Betfred Cup semis host

David Martindale got his wish as Livingston’s Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren was confirmed for Hampden Park.

Livi’s last-four tie against the Buddies, who knocked out Rangers to ensure the winners of the cup this season will not be an Old Firm team, will take place at the national stadium on Sunday, January 24, with a 4pm kick-off.

St Johnstone will take on Hibernian at Hampden in the other semi-final a day earlier at 5.30pm.

After beating Ross County 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night, Livingston’s interim boss Martindale said: “You couldn’t deny us that.

“Ask Jack Ross, Jim Goodwin or Callum Davidson and every single club, player and member of the coaching staff will want these games played at Hampden.”

Both games will be live on Premier Sports and the final will be on Sunday, February 28.