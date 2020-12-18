Walking on to Westlife and an uplifting mango – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 18.

Darts

Liu raise me up!

Chengan Liu 𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙨 the roof with a classic walk-on tune 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NPaaMALoUr — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 18, 2020

Football

Elf on a shelf? Mango on a shelf in the Adkins household!

Manchester City did their bit to help.

Virgil Van Dijk was buzzing to be named in FIFA’s best team of the year.

Not a bad team! 🤩 Proud to be in the FIFA FIFPRO #World11 for the second year running #TheBestAwards pic.twitter.com/LFSAf8cpZC — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 18, 2020

Dele Alli paid tribute to Son Heung-min after the South Korean won the FIFA Puskas Award.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dele (@dele) Heung-Min Mum, Heung-Min Son, Heung-Min Dad. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZIOme7bJog — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2020

Carlo Ancelotti saw the funny side of some technical issues.

.@Everton manager @MrAncelotti so loves the technical problems of online press conferences pic.twitter.com/gW8XQwP22u — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) December 18, 2020

Marcus Rashford urged Manchester United to keep going.

And completed a Christmas challenge.

As did Harry Kane.

Harry Maguire sent a message to his former side.

Loved seeing some old faces at The Lane last night @sheffieldunited. Keep battling #DEMBLADES #SUFC pic.twitter.com/C8ovIeMONl — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) December 18, 2020

When Becks met Santa…

It’s Sheffield United.

The Gaffer meets @PerAtleKarlsen in person after last night’s game. 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/fbPfWk6syE — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 18, 2020

New boots for Bernardo.

Spurs are closing in on their January targets…

As cool as you like.

Cricket

Is that not Steve Smith?

Boxing

It’s almost fight night.

Demetrius Andrade seemed to get carried away tagging people in this tweet!

Golf

Danny Willett is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Betfred British Masters.

This is a huge honour and I’m really looking forward to the week @TheBelfryHotel 🙌🏻 https://t.co/qsVAYq5dme — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) December 18, 2020

MMA

Conor McGregor was as modest as ever.